Sihanoukville: On Friday, March 13 (*a mistake in source, probably March 26), 2021, at 9:20, the Anti-Drug Task Force of Prey Nup District Police Inspectorate received a direct order from Mr. Lieutenant Colonel Hua Yai to help intercept a white LEXUS 330 car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AE-3298, which escaped from the a quarantine center in Stung Hav District.

At 10 o’clock, the force found the car, and the driver escaped to National Road 4. Police chased after him until he reached Monorom village, Ta Nei commune, Prey Nob district. They then arrested a 35-year-old Chinese man, WU YAO, whose address and occupation are not known.

Confiscated exhibits include:

2 packs of suspected drugs

2 glass meth pipes 1 meth – 2 1 plastic meth bong

1 passport, 2 ID cards

1 razor blade

1 Lexus

After the incident, the suspect was taken away to build a case to the court to follow legal procedures. POST NEWS

