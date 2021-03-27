Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 27 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 179 new cases of COVID-19. 58 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 178 were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1622 (sources vary).

Sihanoukville: 143 cases, Phnom Penh: 27 cases, Prey Veng: 3 cases, Kandal: 4 cases, Siem Reap: 1 case.

The imported case was a 31-year-old Cambodian man traveling from Japan to Cambodia on March 25, 2021.

Those involved in the local outbreak were: 135 Cambodians, 31 Chinese, 10 from Myanmar, 1 Filipino and 1 Norwegian.

There has been a total of 2147 cases, of which 1132 have been treated. 1,005 patients are currently receiving treatment.

A woman’s death in Sihanoukville this morning brings the number of dead to 9.

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting