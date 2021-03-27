Phnom Penh: Ms. Youk Sambath, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Health, confirmed on the afternoon of March 27, 2021, that a 72-year-old patient being treated for COVID-19 from Russey Keo district died at Calmette hospital.

Hou Houy was tested positive for COVID on March 26, 2021. She had severe pneumonia and acute pulmonary impairment and was referred to Calmette Hospital. She died at 13:44 on March 27, 2021.

The Ministry of Health will issue a further press release later. This news comes hours after a 43 year woman died in Sihanoukville- which was later reported as not from COVID.