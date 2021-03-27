Phnom Penh: A COVID positive person entered Kiwi Mart is located on Street 110, Sangkat Phsar Kandal 1, Khan Daun Penh, at 00.30 on on March 21, according to an announcement by the COVID-19 Sub-Committee on the afternoon of March 27, 2021.

The Disease Research Sub-Committee also issued an urgent notice on the afternoon of March 27, 2021, calling on people went to ONE & ONE Mart, Street 271, Sangkat Toul Tompong 2, Khan Chamkarmon, after an infected person visited the store on March 22, 2021 between 16:59 and 17: 14.

UPDATE: Another at Lucky Express, located at 04 AEo, Street 432, Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkar Morn. An infected customer entered the store on March 22, 2021 at 18:26.

If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, sneezing, sore throat or shortness of breath or suspect, please hurry to the COVID-19 test at

Bak Touk High School

Chak Angre

Khmer-Soviet Hospital

Referral hospitals in the provinces

For those who are asymptomatic, isolate yourself and monitor your health for 14 days from the day you were exposed.

SOURCE: NKD