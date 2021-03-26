Svay Rieng: On March 26, 2021, at 12:45, a horrific traffic accident occurred when a car driving at a high speed suddenly hit a vendor’s stall and fell into a ditch. At least four people suffered minor injuries and one child died at the scene along National Road No. 1 between km 111-112 in Trabek Prong village, Ta Suos commune, Svay Chrum district, Svay Rieng province.

Before the incident, the car was seen driving at a high speed traveling along National Road No. 1. When the driver arrived at the scene, the car suddenly swerved and hit a vendor’s stall, then speeded forward, causing it to overturn and fall into the canal.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After the incident, the local authorities went to the above location to make a record, measure and take the evidence to be temporarily stored at the administrative police station to follow the legal procedures. The body of the child victim washanded over to relatives for traditional rites. POST NEWS

UPDATE: According to NKD

According to the police, the victim was a 4-year-old boy named Oun Samnang, who was sitting in the stall in Trabek Phong village, Ta Suos commune, Svay Chrum district, Svay Rieng province.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Kret Chet, a resident of Toul Roka village, Kampong Soeng commune, Preah Sdach district, Prey Veng province or Neang Sophat, Male, 49 years old, living in Kampot Mreah Commune, Popet Commune, Svay Teap District, Svay Rieng Province (appears one was driver, the other passenger).

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]