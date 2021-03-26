Banteay Meanchey Province: On the night of March 24, 2021, a van carrying live chickens imported from Thailand illegally was chased by officers who confiscated more than 500 live chickens in Santepheap village, Tuol Pong commune, Malai district.

Rin Saroeuy, a 41-year-old man was the driver, who illegally imported chickens from Thailand. The vehicle belonged to Chan Ran, a 38-year-old man living in Thnal Bot village, Phnom Touch commune, Mongkul Borey district.



This was confirmed by Mr. Huy Touch, Director of Production and Veterinary Office of Banteay Meanchey Province, who led the crackdown.



The chickens crossed the O’Lhong corridor in Santepheap village, Toul Pong commune, Malai district. Suspecting the van was carrying illegal chickens, officers gave chase until the vehicle drove into the house of Rin Saroeuy in Santepheap village, Tuol Pong commune, Malai district.

Immediately, the joint officers went to inspect the van and found 510 live chickens that traders imported from Thailand. Worried about bird flu, the professional officers brought the birds to the office Banteay Meanchey Production and Veterinary to take samples to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and wait for the results to comply with the law. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]