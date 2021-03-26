Phnom Penh: A group of up to 12 male and female suspects reportedly disguised themselves as a group of doctors under the pretext of taking COVID samples, and kidnapped victims and attempted to ransom them for $ 30,000. The specialized police force arrested members of the gang, and it was admitted that this was a strange crime- almost unbelievable.

The kidnapping case centered on Street 144, Village 6, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, inside the POSITANO BOUTIQUE HOTEL.



According to the authorities, the operation took place at 4 pm on March 25, 2021. Forces rescued two male victims safely.

Sources said that before the incident, the suspects were wearing the same uniform as medical doctors to take samples to test for COVID. They kidnapped a victim in Chamkarmon district and extorted $ 30,000.

After the specialized police force received the information and cooperated with the local police, they went to investigate and rescue the victims. Police arrested Chinese and Vietnamese suspects at POSITANO BOUTIQUE HOTEL, who were taken to the Chamkar Mon District Police Inspectorate for questioning.



Please note, this is a strange crime, and the authorities have not yet confirmed all the facts and details. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]