Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 26 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 96 new cases of COVID-19. Just 18 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1444 (sources vary).

There were 55 Cambodians, 33 Chinese, 7 Vietnamese, and 1 Thai found positive for the virus. There were 74 new cases in Kandal Province (67 cases in the casino zone in Koh Thom district, 9 others in Saang), 20 cases in Phnom Penh City, 1 case in Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province, and 1 case in Tbong Khmum Province.

There has been a total of 1968 cases, of which 1074 have been treated, 884 are currently hospitalized.

Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday, and another this morning raising the total to 8.

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting