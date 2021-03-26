8th COVID Death Confirmed
Secretary of State for the Ministry of Health, Ms. Youk Sambath, said on the morning of March 26, 2021, that another case of deaths due to COVID-19 has been confirmed. The deceased was a traffic police officer at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. 55-year-old Thorn Chanthoeun was from Kdei Chas village, Prek Lang commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province.
The patient was admitted to Khmer-Soviet Friendship hospital at 3:30 pm on March 25, 2021, with severe respiratory problems, where he suffered a heart attack and loss of consciousness.
The patient died at 4 pm on March 25, 2021. Doctors took a sample and got a positive result for COVID-19. KPT
*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]