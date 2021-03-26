Secretary of State for the Ministry of Health, Ms. Youk Sambath, said on the morning of March 26, 2021, that another case of deaths due to COVID-19 has been confirmed. The deceased was a traffic police officer at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. 55-year-old Thorn Chanthoeun was from Kdei Chas village, Prek Lang commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province.

The patient was admitted to Khmer-Soviet Friendship hospital at 3:30 pm on March 25, 2021, with severe respiratory problems, where he suffered a heart attack and loss of consciousness.

The patient died at 4 pm on March 25, 2021. Doctors took a sample and got a positive result for COVID-19. KPT

