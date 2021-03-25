Kandal Province: An unnamed person had just bought a new car, but did not go to driving school properly. While learning the ropes, the vehicle ended up in a pond (somehow).

The newly bought car, with the fresh behind the wheel driver, fell into the pond on the morning of March 25, 2021 in Ampov Prey village, Ampov Prey commune, Kandal Stung district. Although tragic for the motor, there were no reports of injuries. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]