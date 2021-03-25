Phnom Penh: A foreign man living in a condominium on Street 10BT, Sansom Kosal 5 Village, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun I, Khan Meanchey, had a direct connection with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, but refused to allow a sample to be taken. Doctors made serious efforts to persuade to explain the reason to the foreigner for several, up until the evening of March 24, 2021.

Eventually, at the request of the medical team and under the direct command of Mr. Khuong Sreng, Governor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Board of Governors, the Intervention Force of the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie, cooperated with the Khan Meanchey Administrative Unity Command, and a team of doctors from the Ministry of Health.

The squad went to the condominium and forced the foreign man to agree to get in a vehicle with the doctors to Chak Angre Krom Health Center to take a sample. AREY

MORE PHOTOS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]