Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh Police on March 24, 2021, sent 3 Chinese suspects to Phnom Penh Municipal Court over allegations of kidnap, torture and extortion

1: Wang Yong Nan, male, 31 years old, with unknown occupation, living in a condominium on Street 135, Sangkat Toul Tum Poung, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh.

2: Cheng Quiang, male, 28 years old, an electrician living in a condominium

3: Wang yong, alias Jin, 33 years old, an electricians staying with the other suspect.

Police said that the Phnom Penh Municipal Criminal Police Office initially received complaints from an overseas Chinese national over the phone that a group of Chinese criminals had kidnapped a Chinese man living in Phnom Penh and detained him in a condominium for torture and extortion of 260,000 US Dollars (EDIT: Maybe a mistake in source, as others say $26,000).

Following the complaint, on March 19, 2021, police cracked down on and arrested the three suspects, and released two male victims; Ly Quingxing. Nguyen Huynh Jhang, a 28-year-old Chinese businessman and a 20-year-old Vietnamese businessman living on Street 282, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

Authorities said that the criminals kidnapped the (one) victim on March 15, 2021 and took him to a condominium location called PALM HOUSE APARTMENT at the corner of Street 135 and Street 468, Sangkat Toul Tompong 1, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh. Police also confiscated some exhibits such as a pistol and handcuffs, ties, knives and electric batons. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]