Phnom Penh: On March 25, 2021, two more patients died undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The deceased were one Cambodian and one Chinese, according to a senior official of the Ministry of Health and medical staff.

The first victim was Chhean Bunthoeun, a 38-year-old Cambodian male, currently living in Samaki Village, Sangkat Trapeang Krasaing, Khan Por Senchey (near Samaki Market), born in Kandal village, Meanchey commune, Oudong district, Kampong Speu province. He had grade 1 obesity and high blood pressure, and doctors found that he had severe pneumonia on both lungs and severe lung failure. COVID-19 was diagnosed on March 16, 2021. The patient died at 7:35 a.m. on March 25, 2021, with severe lung failure and severe pneumonia related to COVID-19.

The second was Wu Jiannan, a 43-year-old Chinese man working at a casino in Koh Thom district, Kandal province. He was diagnosed on March 12, 2021. Doctors found that the patient had severe pneumonia on both lungs and severe pulmonary insufficiency and was placed on a ventilator. The patient died at 7:45 a.m. on March 25, 2021, from severe pulmonary insufficiency and severe pneumonia related to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health will announce more details at a later date.

So far, seven Kovid 19 patients have died from COVID-19.

* First: A 50-year-old Cambodian man died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Center on March 11, 2021.

* Second: ACambodian woman Ngoeun Sothany, 62 years old, died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on March 19, 2021 (wife of Mr. Hour Lavi)

* Third: Cambodian man named Kim Khisun. The 46-year-old died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on March 19, 2021.

* Fourth: A 75-year-old Cambodian man named Dr. Steng Chea died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on March 21, 2021.

*Fifth: A Cambodian woman named In Manita, female, 62 years old (mother of comedian Srey Pin), living behind Sala Market, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

* Sixth: Chhean Bunthoeun, Nationality: Khmer, Male, 38 years old, Residence: Kandal Village, Meanchey Commune, Oudong District, Kampong Speu Province.

7th: Wu Jiannan, a 43-year-old Chinese man, is a casino employee in Koh Thom district, Kandal province. AREY