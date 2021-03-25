Phnom Penh: The Subcommittee on Disease Research called once again, for any customers of a male-only massage service not be ashamed and come forward to test for COVID-19.

Those who received massage services by men at “GANESH HOUSE”, or used male massage staff to provide services outside from From March 1 to 15, 2021, are urged to take a test and submit for quarantine.

GANESH massage shop is located at 22Z, Street 420, Village 4, Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The Phnom Penh Capital Administration found that 7 out of 9 employees of Ganesh massage business took bribes in connection with the February 20 community event. After they tested positive for COVID-19, local authorities and officials closed the location of Mr. Nuon Vy, the owner of the business. Yet he still allowed his staff to continue the massage business to clients by making appointments at other locations, using telephone and other social media, which is contrary to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and can lead to the community outbreak getting worse. KBN

