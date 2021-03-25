Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 25 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 55 new cases of COVID-19. 23 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1348 (sources vary).

Phnom Penh: 50 cases (49 Cambodian & 1 Vietnamese), Siem Reap: 1 case (Cambodian), Kampong Thom: 1 case (Cambodian), Sihanoukville: 1 case (Cambodian), Kandal: 1 case (Cambodian), Tbong Khmum: 1 case (Cambodian).

Two more deaths were reported, raising the total to 7.

1,872 cases have been detected in total.