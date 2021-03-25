Phnom Penh: About 1.5 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, a will arrive in Cambodia on Friday morning, March 26, 2021. The vaccine is an order of the Royal Government of Cambodia to increase the number of vaccines given to the people in its mission to fight COVID 19.

Mr. Vongsey Visoth, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, representing Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, will receive the vaccines, while the Chinese side, represented by Mr. Wang Vinthean, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia, will hand them over. The reception and handover ceremony will take place at Phnom Penh International Airport. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]