Siem Reap: The Siem Reap Provincial Administrative Unity Command has launched a new primary health check and QR Code scan to prevent COVID-19, which have been in place at the border with Kampong Thom Province from March 9, 2021 and Banteay Meanchey Province from March 20, 2021 on National Road 6.

To increase the efficiency in controlling passengers passing through or entering the territory of Siem Reap Province, the Provincial Administrative Unity Command requested that all taxis, buses and family cars fill out the forms (pictured) before arriving at the checkpoint. All drivers and passengers must cooperate and provide true information, as those giving false information may face legal liability. SWIFT

