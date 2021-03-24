In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, on the morning of March 24, 2021, the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Battambang Province issued a notice on not allowing teaching in groups at home, in private places and in schools.

The statement continues that if teachers continue to teach face to face in any circumstances, the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Battambang will take legal action.

*Note that this is just for Battambang province currently, but expect others to follow suit- so be aware if you are a teacher conducting private lessons or extra tutoring outside of schools.