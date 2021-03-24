The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Cambodia said on March 24 that large-scale COVID-19 testing equipment from a Chinese government grant will arrive in early April, with a facility to be placed in Sihanoukville.

According to the embassy, ​​the Chinese government will also send a team of experts to Cambodia to facilitate the Sihanoukville Referral Hospital in the installation and train relevant staff. After launching, virus test samples from Sihanoukville, Kep, Kampot and some nearby provinces will be sent to Sihanoukville. This equipment will be able to help the Cambodian health authorities to speed up virus testing, save money and perform better in the fight against COVID.

An additional 300,000 doses of vaccine from the People’s Republic of China, in addition to the 1 million doses that China provided to Cambodia in the past through the Chinese Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of National Defense of Cambodia will arrive in Cambodia on March 31, 2021.

Separately, the 1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine of the People’s Republic of China, which the Cambodian government has ordered from China, will arrive at Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh on the morning of March 26, 2021, on a China Southern Airlines flight.

KPT

