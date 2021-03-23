Phnom Penh: The COVID 19 Research Sub-Committee has appealed to people who have been to seven locations in Phnom Penh to get tested for immediately to protect themselves, their families and the people around them.

These locations are:

1. Indian Spices Grocery Store, St. 81 from 7pm on March 14, 2021

2. Long Live Hotel, Street 312 in Chamkarmon

3. Lim Hong Clothes Shop (Kampuchea Krom) Branch from March 13, 2021 until today

4. Lucky Burger Restaurant 2011 Street (Chhouk Meas) Sen Sok

5. Friends Organization, located at # 36, Street 51, Village 3, S / A, Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, from March 19, 2021 onwards.

6. Fresh Air Boat Hotel (TST 2020) is located in Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh from March 7, 2021 onwards.

7. Friends Organization is located at # 89B, Street 103, Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh from March 12, 2021.

People who have been to, or have been involved with the above 7 locations, if you have any discomfort or suspicious symptoms, please hurry to get tested for COVID 19 at Bak Touk High School, Boeung Trabek High School, Chak Angre Krom Health Center, Khmer-Soviet Hospital or the nearest Referral Hospital in the provinces. SWIFT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]