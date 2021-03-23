Siem Reap: NagaCorp Ltd, owner and operator of NagaWorld in Phnom Penh, in November 2020 revealed plans to develop a US$350 million non-gaming resort in Siem Reap aimed at promoting NagaWorld and UNESCO world heritage-listed Angkor Wat as “twin tourism icons of Cambodia.”

The ambitious plan- dubbed Angkor Lake Of Wonder- was made possible after the Cambodian government granted NagaGroup Global Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, a 50-year lease on 75 hectares of land located just 500 meters south of the outer restricted zone surrounding Angkor Wat.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, the 75 hectare site proposed development- larger than the combined size of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Los Angeles- has been rejected.

It remains to see if a counter proposal for the site will be made in the future.