Phnom Penh: Mam Bun Heng, Minister of Health has set new rules on 23 March 2021- in public or crowded places where there are 2 or more people gathering, everyone must wear a mask.

The Prakas of the Minister of Health states that if a person does not wear a mask in a public place or in a place where there are two or more people, that person will be punished according to Sub-Decree No. 37 of the COVID-19 Prevention rules.

According to Sub-Decree No. 37, a person not wearing a mask in a place where there are two or more people as determined by the Ministry of Health will be warned first for the first mistake and on second violation faces a fine of 200,000 to 1 million riel ($50-250).

There are certain categories of individuals to be exempt, such as children under the age of 6 who do not have COVID-19, individuals who cannot wear a mask for health reasons, as certified by a doctor, and individuals who live in a private residence during a meeting. Athletes who are training or competing in official sporting events are also exempt.

There are some exceptions, including when traveling by private means of travel alone or with a person living in the same residence, in situations where it is necessary to remove the mask to identify the person or to receive services such as healthcare or other essential services, when eating, drinking and taking photos for identification in official documents. According to the Prakas of the Minister of Health, the above individuals or individuals in those circumstances will not be fined. KBN