Kampong Cham – Tbong Khmum: The Cambodia-China Friendship Bridge from Stung Trang – Kroch Chhmar, which is 1131 meters long, received approval to be temporarily opened.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, HE Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister, Minister of Public Works and Transport, led a delegation and technical experts of the Ministry to inspect the possibility of submitting the temporary operation of Cambodia-China Stung Trang-Kroch Chhmar Friendship Bridge.



The bridge across the Mekong River connects Krouch Chhmar district in Tbong Khmum province and Stung Trang district in Kampong Cham province, and was built by Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. with technical inspection by Guangzhou Van An Co., Ltd.

The bridge has a total length of 1,131 meters and a width of 13.5 meters (including tracks Road 3.5m x 2 lanes Motorcycle 1.9m x2 Pedestrian lane 1.1m x2 + 0.25m x2 hand rail.

The construction is the 8th Cambodia-China Friendship Bridge Project, and was started on December 1, 2017. It cost about $ 58.42 million during the 42-month construction period, with a grant from the Chinese government and a contribution from The Royal Government of Cambodia thinks so far the construction has been completed 100%.

It should also be noted that this bridge will help travel, transport of agricultural goods, attract investment, improve people’s livelihood, and especially contribute to stimulating national economic growth.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of inspecting the bridge, HE Senior Minister informed that according to the plan, this bridge was to be inaugurated officially on March 24, 2021 under the high presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia. However, due to the February 20 COVID-19 outbreak, the official launch time has been postponed.

The Senior Minister informed that the inspection was made in order to respect the request to the Prime Minister to open this bridge for the people to use temporarily to facilitate the transportation and travel for the upcoming Khmer New Year.

The Prime Minister agreed to allow the people to use this bridge temporarily from today and wait for a suitable time to grand opening for official use. PPR

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]