Phnom Penh: A Chinese man driving a Lexus 300 car hit a Dream motorbike at an intersection and then tried to drive the car away and dumped it on some waste land and escaped. The incident occurred at 1:20 AM on March 23, 2021, along 1986 Street and the corner of Street 1003 in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a young man was seen riding a black Dream motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1CL-1472 along road 1986 from east to west. At the scene, a Chinese man driving a silver Lexus rx300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2O-2858 was traveling along Route 1003 from north to south and crashed into the motorcycle from the front. Although the moto was seriously damaged, fortunately the rider was only slightly injured

The car did not stop at the scene, and drove for more than 200 meters and the driver dumped the Lexus on some land.

The owner of the car fled on foot. After a while, the Chinese driver was seen walking around without a shirt on covered in mud. He was then handed over to the authorities.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the car and motorbike and store them at the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate, waiting for a solution later. POST NEWS

