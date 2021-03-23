The following message and link has been sent to CNE. Mariaan Odendaal, a South African teacher reportedly passed away in Phnom Penh on March 14. The cause of death has not yet been made public, but is is not thought to be suspicious:

All our South African and Khmer Friends in Cambodia.

It is with sadness to announce the passing (death) of Mariaan Odendaal (Rosser), mother of a beautiful son William, on the 14th of March 2021 in Phnom Penh. She was working as a teacher in Cambodia for some time now. She is currently still in the possession of the Government authorities in Cambodia, and to get her cremation and paperwork done we need all our fellow south Africans in Cambodia together to help.

The family at this moment don’t have the funds available to pay for the paper process and cremation, and asking South Africans to stick their hands in their pockets to assist with a fellow South African. The Family will start a GO FUND ME page in South Africa and in Cambodia I will do the same on Facebook.

The goal is to cover the invoiced amount of $2805,00 from the funeral services in Phnom Penh covering all cost for paperwork and the cremation. All documents are sent for the process, and have just received the interim Police report from Phnom Penh via our Embassy.

For more information, please click HERE

*CNE cannot verify the announcement or claims made in the link.