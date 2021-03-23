Phnom Penh, The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Cambodia issued a statement that, according to a report from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, a 62-year-old Cambodian woman with an address in Sangkat Stung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, died of complications from COVID-19 on March 23, 2021 at 05:40.

On March 20, 2021, the woman was admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital with fatigue and was diagnosed withCOVID-19 virus on the morning of March 21, 2021. A physical examination and a lung scan revealed that she had severe pneumonia on both lungs (suffering from fatigue a few days before arrival at the hospital, as well as level 1 obesity). Doctors, in addition to providing technical treatment, used a ventilator on March 21, 2021, but she became weaker and weaker, and unfortunately could not be saved and died on March 23, 2021.

Doctors’ conclusion: The 62-year-old woman died of COVID-19, which caused the severe pneumonia.

Reports say the victim was the mother of Srey Pin, a popular comedian and entertainer.