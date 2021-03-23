Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 23 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 35 new cases of COVID-19. 32 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 33 were linked to Feb. 20 community event, with 2 imported from abroad. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1266 (sources vary). Another death was reported yesterday raising the total to 4.

The 2 imported cases were 2 Indonesian men traveling from Indonesia to Cambodia on March 21.

Sihanoukville: 17 cases, Phnom Penh: 14 cases, Siem Reap: 2 cases.

The 33 were 10 Chinese, 22 Cambodians and 1 Vietnamese national.

1788 cases have been detected overall. 999 have been treated, 783 are active cases.

UPDATE: A Cambodian woman undergoing treatment has died- awaiting for conformation from Ministry of Health.

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting