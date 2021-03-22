Phnom Penh: The construction of Cambodia’s largest mixed-use entertainment center has officially started. That is the work of building the Naga 3 Center, which is now running smoothly after being made public two years ago.

In January, workers began laying the groundwork for this massive project. Based on the design, Naga 3 will feature a 75-story hotel tower.

“This project will be the tallest building in Cambodia when completed,” said the project’s developers.

The $ 3.5 billion project, located in Phnom Penh’s Tonle Bassac district, will also include two 52-storey hotel blocks.

There will be 17 multi-functional forum blocks (lifestyle products, high-tech parks, entertainment, meeting rooms, incentives, conference centers and exhibitions (MICE). There are also four basements for parking and other support services.

Naga 3 will add nearly 3,000 hotel and luxury rooms to the existing NagaWorld Center. The total land area for the project is 500,000 square meters. Developers, contractors and designers for this project will build in accordance with international standards.

The design is being managed by two award-winning international companies, Steelman & Partners and Skidmore, Ownings & Merrill LLP (SOM).

A statement from SOM said: “Naga 3 will be the most prominent landmark for Phnom Penh in the future. With the highest point of the north tower, you can see the unparalleled view of Phnom Penh and the surrounding area. ”

Jacobs Engineering, meanwhile, is in charge of civil and construction management. Headquartered in the United States, the company is one of the largest engineering consultants in the world with 55,000 employees, 400 offices in more than 40 countries with annual revenues of $ 13 billion. Dollars.

CCAG Asia Co Ltd was selected as the primary contractor. Other companies playing a key role in the project include KWA Consult Sdn Bhd (Mechanical and Electrical Consultant), ELP Quantity Surveyors Sdn Bhd (QS Consultant) and Steelman Partners LLP (Interior Design).

US-based Steelman Partners LLP, which has designed casinos and resorts around the world, has also joined the Naga1 and Naga2 projects.

MCC International Co Ltd is listed as a foundation contractor in partnership with foundation firm Econpile Berhad. MCC International, one of the Global Fortune 500 companies, is one of China’s largest state-owned construction companies. The company is publicly listed in Hong Kong, while Econpile Berhad is a Malaysian public listed company.

According to NagaCorp, specialized foundation contractors were selected from 14 companies participating in the international bidding, with a thorough and comprehensive assessment of the technical capabilities, experience, adequacy of construction machinery, foundations and geological resources, as well as construction experience from top to bottom.

This project has six main design considerations. These are the studies of a total of 36 foundation pits in 2019, completed the completion of two preliminary test pillars by 2020, the well-being and safety around the building and the high water level next to the project and the safety and quality of the construction site.

NagaCorp, the project developer, will not leave any gaps with the most efficient and modern design approach.

According to the company, millions of dollars will be spent on landscaping work on the 6-meter west road next to the existing building, using deep soil mixing to strengthen the existing top layer to reduce the risk of landslides.

Diagram walls with a thickness of 800 mm to 1,000 mm extending to a depth of 44 m with placement into the rock layer will be designed to ensure the stability of the groundwater table, reducing the risk as well as reduce vibration transmission to adjacent buildings.

Multiple walls, each 800 mm by 8,800 mm, will be constructed to protect the diagram walls during excavation.

The project will also incorporate top-down construction methods to minimize wall scaffolding and reduce the risk of landslides.

Powerful high-frequency vibrating devices are used to reduce construction noise and vibration, and devices are installed at various construction sites for continuous monitoring of landslides, water table levels, vibrations and noise.

It has been noted that this foundation package is one of the largest and most complex foundation works ever made in Cambodia due to the deep digging at the crowded location in the heart of Phnom Penh and the complexity Related to large pillars, walls, thick diagrams and so on.

The total excavated land area for this project is more than 300,000 cubic meters.

The construction of the foundation will be completed in stages (18-30 months), allowing the construction of modern structures to begin in the second half of 2022.

Tan Sri Dr Chen Lip Keong, billionaire and founder of NagaCorp, will fund 50% of the $ 3.5 billion to develop Naga3. The remaining 50% will come from NagaWorld’s internal and external fund options.

The two top hotel brands in the world, JW Marriott and Grand Hyatt, were chosen to manage some of the towers.

Moody’s Investors Service Inc and S&P Global Ratings Inc, two of the world’s leading appraisal agencies, have already agreed to support the project.

NagaCorp, which owns Naga1 and Naga2, has been at the forefront of promoting Cambodia’s international image, creating many jobs and contributing significantly to the region’s economic and tourism development.

In 2019, NagaCorp contributed about 27% of the growth in domestic tourism and about 1.2% of GDP in Cambodia. This is according to figures released by the National Institute of Statistics of Cambodia. SWIFT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]