Phnom Penh: A construction worker saw a man dressed as a woman wearing a mask. Believing he was talking to a woman, he agreed to take the lady back to his rented room.

However, the couple failed to reach the rented room, after the man, a construction worker felt around and got a surprise.

The construction worker began to shout that his wallet had been stolen, while the other lady/man argued back that they had stolen nothing.

After the construction worker made the accusations that his wallet containing 49,000 Riel was missing, much to the surprise of a crowd that had gathered to watch, the accused took off all of their clothes to show there was noting to hide.

According to a source from the accused, the man thought he was a woman and wanted to have sex, but on the way to the rooms the man groped his/her genitals. Realizing that he was a biological man, the construction worker started arguing and said his money had been stolen.

The worker asked him/her to undress for a search, and he/she and showed they only had 10,000 riel. The quarrel caused the authorities to intervene and take them to the Teuk Thla police station to settle the matter.

After arriving at Teuk Thla police station, the police questioned the man and found the wallet in his bag. The construction worker realized his mistake and apologized to the other party to end the story. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]