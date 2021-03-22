Phnom Penh: An officer from the General Command driving a damaged Lexus RX 330 with Royal Cambodian license plate number 02 2-9488, was stopped by the police who were patrolling the streets on motorcycles. The male driver refused to stop and continued to move forward and was chased and finally pulled at 10:20 pm on March 20, 2021 in front of house No. 45A, Street 228 Sangkat Beong Salang, Khan Toul Kork.

The driver of the car was named as Lieutenant Colonel Lim Chi, 40, from the General Command. The soldier told reporters who came down to take pictures that he had hit something (*possible a divider) in Meanchey district and had not damaged any other vehicles. He realized that the car had a flat tire on the left side.

The soldier said that he had just left to meet his friends, drink a little beer and decided to drive with the flat tire. He claimed that he did not notice that the authorities chasing him as he was too busy looking at the road, because he was drunk and dizzy.

Police in Tuol Kork district confirmed that in this incident the police cooperated with the police force of Meanchey district, Chamkar Mon district, Boeung Keng Kang district to stop the RX 330, which they said had a left front wheel broken with sparks bursting from the tires, and police were afraid the car would catch fire.

Police said that after stopping the car and asking the driver what hit his car, the man replied that he had hit (something) on a 60-meter road in Meanchey district.

Authorities in Meanchey district checked to see if any cars or motorcycles had been reported to have had accidents, and the road and light poles for damage- but none were found.

Finally, the authorities decided to contact the traffic office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to crane the car away to store temporarily, waiting for any people to file a complaint related to traffic accidents. KOHSANTEPHEAP

