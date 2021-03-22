Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 22 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 73 new cases of COVID-19. 17 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 71 were linked to Feb. 20 community event, with 2 imported from abroad. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1233 (sources vary). Two deaths related to COVID were recorded last week, raising the total to three. UPDATE: Reports say a 75-year-old Cambodian man died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on March 21, 2021, after being found with COVID-19.

The 71 related to the local outbreak from February 20, were 4 Chinese and 67 Cambodians.

The imported cases were Indonesian women who arrived in Cambodia from Indonesia on March 20.

28 cases were in Phnom Penh, 32 in Sihanoukville, 5 in Kampong Thom, 3 in Kandal, 1 in Prey Veng, 1 in Siem Reap and the first case in Kep.

The 17 who were discharged from hospital- 14 Chinese and 3 Cambodians were all linked to Feb. 20.

1753 cases have been detected overall, of which 967 have been treated with 781 current active cases.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting