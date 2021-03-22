Preah Vihear: On the afternoon of March 22, police arrested the owner of Luxury Beer Shop at the location for illegally detaining a woman on the premises.

The case took place in Srah Chhouk village, Kampong Pranak commune, Preah Vihear city, Preah Vihear province, and the man has been arrested in connection with a case of illegal detention.

According to the Deputy Prosecutor, “Prior to the arrest of the man who was the owner of the Luxury Beer Shop (there was) a complaint from the victim’s friend who came to the prosecution about the case, and was told on Facebook Chat, told Facebook that she (the victim) had been locked in a locked room by the owner.”

After receiving information from the victim’s friend, he led the police force of Preah Vihear City to inspect the location of the shop and asked the young shop owner to open a locked room from outside. Inside the young woman was found.

The suspect was named as In Bunroeung, a 27-year-old man who was detained by the police. The victim was 20-year-old Suon Srey Heang.

According to the report, the victim asked to stop working in the shop, but the owner of the shop loved her and did not want her to go, so he locked the victim in the room. More details are expected after the interrogation by the authorities concludes. AREY

