FEATURED Health Latest 

10 Cambodian Workers Among New Thai COVID Cluster

cne 79 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Samut Prakan has again emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot after a new cluster of infections was detected among the province’s migrant workers, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Sunday.

In total, 584 people were placed under close supervision after 17 migrant workers tested positive for Covid-19, DDC’s director-general, Opas Karnkawinpong, said yesterday.

Authorities said the initial carrier was a 29-year-old worker from Myanmar, who came in for a test on March 13. After she was found to be infected, the DDC moved to test migrant workers at camps on Soi Sukhumvit 107 and 117 and found 16 more infected workers — two from Myanmar, four Thais and 10 Cambodians.

READ FULL STORY (BANGKOK POST)

You May Also Like

US Quietly Deported 25 Cambodian Immigrants

cne 0

Handcuffed Man Crosses Into Koh Kong

cne 0

Overcrowding Problems In Prey Sar Prison

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *