Banteay Meanchey Province: A Thai man came to visit a Poipet casino and suddenly felt unwell. After his friend sent him to Poipet Referral Hospital, he died at 5:11 am on March 18, 2021.

Poipet City Police Inspectorate said that the victim was SUVICH AIERMSKUL, a 53-year-old Thai man living in Chan Borei district. Chanburi Province, Thailand.

Police confirmed that the victim was visiting a casino in Poipet until just before 5 o’clock on the morning of March 18, 2021. After he felt unwell, he was taken by his Thai friend to a private clinic in Poipet, where he was diagnosed with high blood pressure. He was then sent to Poipet City Referral Hospital where he later died..

According to Chakri Chin Thavong, a 43-year-old Thai man who was a friend of the victim, they went to the casino until dawn, feeling when the man became unwell. He previously had high blood pressure.

After the incident, a team of doctors came to check and confirmed the cause of death. After the examination, the victim’s body was kept at the hospital waiting for the family to come and receive him for a traditional funeral. KOHSANTEPHEAP

