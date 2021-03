Banteay Meanchey Province: A Thai man came to visit a Poipet casino and suddenly felt unwell. After his friend sent him to Poipet Referral Hospital, he died at 5:11 am on March 18, 2021.

Poipet City Police Inspectorate said that the victim was SUVICH AIERMSKUL, a 53-year-old Thai man living in Chan Borei district. Chanburi Province, Thailand.

Police confirmed that the victim was visiting a casino in Poipet until just before 5 o’clock on the morning of March 18, 2021. After he felt unwell, he was taken by his Thai friend to a private clinic in Poipet, where he was diagnosed with high blood pressure. He was then sent to Poipet City Referral Hospital where he later died..

According to Chakri Chin Thavong, a 43-year-old Thai man who was a friend of the victim, they went to the casino until dawn, feeling when the man became unwell. He previously had high blood pressure.

After the incident, a team of doctors came to check and confirmed the cause of death.¬†After the examination, the victim’s body was kept at the hospital waiting for the family to come and receive him for a traditional funeral. KOHSANTEPHEAP

