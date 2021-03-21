Phnom Penh: A Kia Morning car drove at high speed and hit a concrete divider, causing severe damage.

The accident happened at 11 pm on March 20, 2021, along National Road 5 near Svay Pak Village, Sangkat Svay Pak, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

The unidentified driver of the red Kia with license plate Phnom Penh 2AX-9257 escaped.

The vehicle was towed away by the traffic police to the office and the owner invited to could come in to settle the issue of public property damage. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]