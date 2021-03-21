Siem Reap Province: On the evening of March 20, 2021, authorities temporarily suspend traffic in and out of Kork Chak commune, Siem Reap city, after one person was found infected with COVID-19.

This is according to the press release of Siem Reap Provincial Administration on the temporary suspension of entry and exit traffic for people living in Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.



“The Siem Reap Provincial Administration informs the public that with the spread of COVID-19 into the community on February 20, Siem Reap province has found a second infected person on March 20, 2021. Mr. Mab, 35 years old, resides in Kork Tnaot Village, Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City, and worked as a truck driver in Dei Edth Village, Dei Edth Commune, Kien Svay District, Kandal Province, and returned to Siem Reap Province on March 7, 2013. 2021.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease, the Siem Reap Provincial Administrative Unity Command has decided to close the traffic in and out of Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City from 19:00 on March 20, 2021. At the same time, those who have met with the above mentioned person or have any suspicious cases or have traveled to some places, including Dr. Chao Chan at Phsar Zone 4 (March 13, 2021), Dr. Touch Ko on the west side of Doeum Kralanh Market (from March 15, 2021), Hospital 777 on National Road 6, west of Tonle Sap traffic light (from March 17, 2021) and Health Clinic (from night on March 19, 2021)- please hurry to get samples at the Teacher Training College, and residents near Hospital 777, please get samples at Hospital 777 from the date of this notice. For more information, please contact 012 522 427,

The Siem Reap Provincial Administration strongly hopes that the people in the province, especially those living in Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City, will take a firm stand and implement preventive measures.”