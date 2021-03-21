Kampong Thom: Authorities seized a vehicle carrying more than 100 dogs in Kampong Thom.

The truck was stopped at Prey Preal village, Trapeang Russey commune, Kampong Svay district at around 10 pm on March 18.

The blue truck with license plate Kampong Cham 2A-4534 was carrying more than 100 dogs. A 25 year old driver was detained for questioning.

A 45-year-old man and his wife from Tumnup commune, Batheay district, Kampong Cham province, came to the village to buy the dogs and transport them to Phnom Penh.

Mr. Say Veasna, Deputy Prosecutor, said that according to the instructions to ban the sale and sale of dogs in Siem Reap, the Governor of Siem Reap and the Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, including the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Production issued a letter stating that selling dog meat and trafficking is strictly prohibited. *Although this is not in Siem Reap, so it’s not clear how the law applies

Those doing business with dogs for meat are advised they will be punished according to the law.

Tan Meng Chhang, director of the Veterinary Office, said that trucker and trader will be contracted to stop doing dog business and they will be fined next time if they continue.

As for more than 100 dogs, they need to be trained to be released to their original location (?). AREY

