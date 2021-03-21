Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 21 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 58 new cases of COVID-19. 15 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 57 were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1172 (sources vary). Two deaths related to COVID were recorded on Friday, raising the total to three.

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting