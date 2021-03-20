Phnom Penh: Tragically, as a Cambodian woman walked out of the pagoda to open the door/gate for a foreign (Western) man on a motorcycle, the metal gate suddenly collapsed, causing her death at 9 pm on March 19, 2021 at the gate of Wat Teuk Thla next to the Russian Federation Road in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The victim has not been identified yet, but was believed to have staying in Wat Teuk Thla.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a foreign man was seen riding a white Honda Click motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IP-2901, who stopped in front of the gate of Wat Teuk Thla. At the scene, the victim was seen walking out of the pagoda to open the gater for the foreign man, who did not go inside the pagoda. After sitting and chatting for a while, the victim walked back inside and pulled the door shut. The gate then fell on the victim, causing severe head injuries. People near the scene came to help lift the gate to remove the victim. Unfortunately, the victim died of her injuries.

After the incident, police arrived to inspect the scene and prepare the body to be kept in Wat Teuk Thla, waiting for the relatives to come and accept it for the traditional ceremony. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]