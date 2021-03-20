Phnom Penh: The Council for the Development of Cambodia confirmed that a company is investing in a solar power plant.

Officials at the Electricity Authority of Cambodia told Rasmei Kampuchea that the project was being developed by GREEN SUSTAINABLE VENTURES (CAMBODIA) CO., LTD, which plans to build a 20MW solar power plant.

The new power plant is located in Monorom village, Monorom commune, Svay Teap district, Svay Rieng province, with an investment capital of 17.6 million US dollars and can create 150 jobs.

Today, a 60-megawatt solar power plant in Battambang province is operational.

Existing solar power stations in Cambodia include 10 MW and 5 MW in Bavet, Svay Rieng, 80 MW in Kampong Speu and 60 MW in Kampong Chhnang Province.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]