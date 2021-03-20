On the night of March 20, 2021, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports issued a notice announcing the suspension of public and private educational institutions at all levels throughout the country

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has decided to suspend all public and private educational institutions in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

All educational institutions must continue teaching via online platforms.

Phnom Penh: This evening (March 20) the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports decided to suspend public and private schools in Siem Reap City for two weeks after finding a case of COVID-19 in Kork Chak commune.