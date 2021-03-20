Phnom Penh: Under the direct command of Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, Governor of Daun Penh District, on Friday March 19, 2021, Mrs. Nou Thavry, Deputy Governor of Daun Penh District, led the Daun Penh District Administrative Unity Command to inspect and talk to the owner of a restaurant called “Hops Craft Beer Garden and Restaurant” located on Street 228, Village 3, Sangkat Boeung Reang, Daun Penh District. Phnom Penh.

The owners did not follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health, and customers drinking alcohol did not maintain a ‘social distancing’ safety gap on the premises.

In this operation, as a result of the inspection, the Daun Penh District Administrative Unity Command asked the shop owner’s representative to make a contract relating to following the rules and regulations set down by the government and Ministry of Health to fight against COVID-19.

If owner does not follow the instructions of the above working group, Daun Penh district administration will implement strict measures and may even close the location and revoke the license. NKD

