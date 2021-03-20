Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 20 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 54 new cases of COVID-19. 18 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 53 were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1115 (sources vary). Two deaths related to COVID were recorded yesterday, raising the total to three.

Kandal: 23 cases, Phnom Penh: 29 cases, Sihanoukville: 1 case and 1 imported.

23 in Kandal were all from the hotspot in Sampov Poun commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province- 20 Chinese and 3 Cambodians.

Of the 53 community-transmitted infections there were 32 Cambodians, 20 Chinese and 1 Vietnamese.

The other case was a 40-year-old Cambodian female who was diagnosed after returning from Singapore on March 17.

The number of total cases now stands at 1,632 (F: 683), active cases at 692 (F: 292) 935 have recovered. 626,600 (37,297 per one million population) tests have been conducted.

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.