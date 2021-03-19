The Ministry of Health confirmed that a 46-year-old Cambodian man living in Beong Salang commune, Tuol Kork district, Phnom Penh, had died of COVID-19.

Koem Khisun, died after he was found positive on March 10, 2021. He had no underlying conditions.

He began to suffer from severe pneumonia and was put on a VNI ventilator on March 12 and died at 3.30pm on March 19 of severe lung failure caused by COVID-19. Offensive. This is the third death after the second patient died at 11:45 this morning at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

*This news has been confirmed in local media.