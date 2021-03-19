Battambang: Two Thai nationals who smuggled themselves into Cambodia illegally on March 4, 2021, and were detained by Cambodian authorities were quarantined for 14 days. After that period they were found to be COVID free on March 19, 2021, and the medical team sent them to the Department of Immigration for legal action.

Major General Sat Kimsan, Battambang Provincial Police Commissioner, and Brigadier General Danh Eng Bun Chan, Deputy Commissioner for Immigration Planning, led officers from the specialized office to take the two Thai women; Nab Phanit, a 25-year-old, and Sopha Phorn, a 23-year-old from the quarantine center in Sampov Loun District. AREY

