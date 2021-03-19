Phnom Penh: Condolence messages were posted by Hang Meas Productions singer Vy Dynet, after it was reported that her mother, Ms. Nuon Sophanny, died at 12 noon after being sent to the emergency room a few days ago. She was the wife of vereran performer Mr. Hour Lavi.

UPDATE: The Ministry of Health conformed that Ngoeun Sothany, 62, died of complications from COVID-19 at noon on March 19. This 2021, after falling ill for a few days.

She suffered from high blood pressure and obesity, and was sent to the Khmer-Soviet doctor on March 17, 2021, feeling very tired.

Symptoms included severe pneumonia on both lungs and severe hypoxia, congestive heart failure, and severe heart failure. The patient died on March 19, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. from severe pneumonia, due to COVID-19, with diabetes, hypertension and obesity given as underlying conditions.

Vy Dynet, who has been hospitalized at The Great Duke Hotel, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the 10th of March 2021, while her mother was also diagnosed the next day. Her youngest sister was also diagnosed with the deadly disease on March 17 and is currently being treated.

Other celebrities have also paid tribute on social media.