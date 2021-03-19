Pursat: Two men named Nam Mon, 55 years old and Heng Chan, 62 years old, from Krakor district, Pursat provinceare accused of possessing and transporting weapons without permission were sent to the Pursat Provincial Detention Center in accordance with legal procedures on March 18.

The two suspects were arrested on March 17, 2021 at Otor Tea point in Stung Reang Khvav village, Sornre commune, Phnom Kravanh district, Pursat province and handed over to officers of Pursat Provincial Police for further action.

Brigadier General Molida, Deputy Commissioner of Pursat Provincial Police, said that the two suspects were arrested with one M16 assault rifle with 20 rounds of ammunition and an AK-47 assault rifle with 32 bullets. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]