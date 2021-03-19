Kandal Province: According to reports, a local fisherman went to cast his nets in a lake and pulled up an unidentified skeleton on the afternoon of March 16, 2021 at the lake of Anlong Yeay Men is located in Puk Russey Kandal Village, Puk Russey Commune, Khsach Kandal District, Kandal Province. He reported his find to the authorities for intervention.

The fisherman named Seng Oeun, 34 years old, living in Puk Russey Kandal village, Puk Russey commune, told the authorities that on the afternoon of March 16, he went to lay nets and hooks at a point in Anlong Yeay Mey Lake as usual.

That day he found the skeleton of a man whose body had rotted and was naked in the water, the fisherman said in waist-deep, water. He reported this to the police at the Puk Russey Administration Post.

On March 18, 2021, the competent technical and scientific police of Kandal Province, the director of the Provincial Bureau of Serious Crimes Police, in cooperation with local authorities, examined the rotten skeleton.

However, because the skeleton was in the water and it was difficult to examine and perform an autopsy, the authorities decided to bring the skeleton to land, and arranged the bones in human form.

As a result, they concluded that the body is about 1.72 meters high and the bones were torn apart. A shirt was found about 15 meters from the skeleton.

After the examination, the police concluded that the body of the victim was between 30 and 40 years old and could be lost. Life from one to two months ago, and the corpse was rotten, all that was left was the skeleton, so it can not be assessed Yes.

Police are searching for the identity of the victim and will hand over the skeleton to Puk Russey commune to cremate in Tuol Neak Ta. Authorities also continued to investigate to determine the cause of death, which remains unknown. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]