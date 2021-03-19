Phnom Penh: A man driving a Camry hit a concrete divider, causing damage to the front part of the car. He continued driving forward for about 500 meters and was stopped by the authorities.



The incident happened at 1:45 AM on March 19, 2021 along National Road 2, Sangkat Chak Angre Krom, Khan Meanchey.



According to the police, the car was a Toyota Camry with the license plate Phnom Penh 2AB-3817 driving along National Road 2 from north to south. The car was damaged at the front and continued to move forward for about 500 meters was before being stopped by the authorities.



The car owner was not injured and nobody else was involved.



After the incident, the authorities came down and took the car to be stored at the Meanchey District Police Inspectorate, waiting for a solution later. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]