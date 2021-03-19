Preah Sihanouk Province: 193 Chinese nationals from Chengdu and 191 others from Guangdong Province entered Cambodia through the airport in Sihanoukville Province on the 17th March.

This is according to a source from Mr. Nong Dinara, the director of the Sihanoukville Provincial Office, who posted on his official Facebook page yesterday.

He said that as a rule, foreign guests (except countries that are not allowed to enter) who come to the country must have a certificate stating that the person is COVID free from their country issued within 72 hours before arrival.

All arrivals must do checks and 14 days isolation in accordance with COVID procedures. AREY

